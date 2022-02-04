Venezuela is moving troops to the border with Colombia with technical assistance from Russia and Iran, Colombia's Defence Minister Diego Molano has said, calling the possible deployment "foreign interference."

Molano, citing intelligence sources on Thursday, said troop movements were registered in Venezuela opposite Colombia's Arauca province, the scene of fierce fighting between guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC dissidents for control of the drugs trade.

"We know that men and units of the FANB have been mobilised towards the border with technical assistance from Russia ... and Iran," Molano said at an anti-drugs conference in Colombia's Caribbean city of Cartagena.

FANB is the Spanish acronym of Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces.

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino scoffed at Molano's comments on Twitter.

"Colombia, the country which Bogota's oligarchy has converted into an appendix of the (United States) South Command in our America, into a location of US military bases (...) denounces interference in Venezuela...my God!," Padrino tweeted.