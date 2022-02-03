TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan visits Kiev as Turkiye tries to ease Ukraine-Russia tensions
The two sides will exchange views on regional and international issues, with Turkiye offering to play mediator in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia standoff.
Erdogan visits Kiev as Turkiye tries to ease Ukraine-Russia tensions
Erdogan visits Kiev as Turkiye tries to ease Ukraine-Russia tensions / AP
February 3, 2022

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Kiev at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ankara makes diplomatic efforts to ease a standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan's Thursday visit comes in the backdrop of Turkiye offering to play mediator in the ongoing crisis.

Ahead of his departure from Ankara, Erdogan said: "We hope to stop any form of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine."

In Kiev, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will attend the 10th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between their countries.

The two sides will exchange views on regional and international issues and discuss possibilities for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

They are also expected to sign various agreements and memoranda of understanding, including a historic free trade agreement.

"Our relations with Ukraine have registered remarkable progress in recent years on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and common interests," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, marking the 30th year of diplomatic ties.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February

Diplomacy in focus

Recommended

The statement added that the relations, which are currently at the level of strategic partnership, contribute "to the peace, stability and prosperity of our region".

It underlined Turkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, while reiterating that Ankara does not recognise the "illegal annexation of Crimea".

Ahead of Erdogan's visit, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the crisis in Ukraine.

The White House said in a statement on Tuesday that the two officials spoke about their commitment to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine".

Turkiye offered in November to mediate in the crisis, and diplomatic sources said last month both Russia and Ukraine were open to the idea of Ankara helping.

Turkiye is a maritime neighbour of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both.

Erdogan has said previously Turkiye does not want a war between Russia and Ukraine and hopes the issue will be resolved peacefully.

With Russia stationing about 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border, the West fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Russia denies the charge and says it is free to move its troops within its territory.

READ MORE:Turkiye, US discuss Ukraine crisis ahead of Erdogan visit

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin