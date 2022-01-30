Afghanistan's public universities, closed since the Taliban seized power in August last year, will reopen in February, the Taliban acting higher education minister has said, without specifying whether female students would be able to return.

Universities in warmer provinces will reopen from February 2, while those in colder areas would reopen on February 26, the minister, Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani, told a news conference in Kabul on Sunday.

He did not say what arrangements if any would be made for female students. In the past, Taliban officials have suggested that women could be taught in separate classes.

READ MORE:Taliban-backed women's rally demands West unfreeze Afghanistan's assets

READ MORE:Qatar, Turkiye, Taliban agree on 'key issues' over Kabul airport management

Western pressure over girls' education