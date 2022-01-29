Russia's military buildup near Ukraine has expanded to include supplies of blood along with other medical materials that would allow it to treat casualties, in yet another key indicator of Moscow's military readiness.

Three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity on Saturday, declined to say specifically when the United States detected their movement to formations near Ukraine.

However, two of them said it was within recent weeks.

Current and former US officials say concrete indicators — like blood supplies — are critical in determining whether Moscow would be prepared to carry out an invasion, if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to do so.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately comment on any Russian movement of blood supplies but noted repeated public US warnings about Russian military readiness.

The Pentagon declined to discuss intelligence assessments.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar denied the information.

"This information is not true. Such 'news' is an element of information and psychological war. The purpose of such information is to spread panic and fear in our society," she said on Facebook.

