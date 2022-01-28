As tensions soar over Ukraine between Russia and the West, so does the information war between the two sides, each pushing their own strategic narratives and accusing the other of spreading disinformation and propaganda.

Russia has been positioning troops near the Ukrainian border since December, dispatching some to neighbouring ally Belarus. US weapons have been arriving in Kiev, while some NATO countries have dispatched fighter jets to Eastern Europe and put troops on standby.

Parallel to these developments, the US state department published a ‘fact sheet’ aiming to expose a “set of false narratives” the Russian government uses to further its policy goals – including Russia portraying itself as the victim rather than the aggressor.

The Kremlin has, in turn, pushed back against those claims. It has repeatedly denied it intends to invade Ukraine, but also called out western governments for spreading disinformation. A UK Foreign Office report accuses Russia of planning to install a puppet government in Ukraine. Kremlin denied the charge, branding it as “nonsense”. The rebuttal came with little detail, however.

“If Russia wanted to invade Ukraine, it would do it quietly,” argued Larissa Doroshenko, a political communication scholar at Northeastern University. “What we’re seeing right now is hysteria, a full-blown PR campaign,” she added.

Targeting English speakers on social media

A report published in January by the Ukraine-based Mythos Labs found that Twitter activity related to Ukraine and Russia intensified considerably in December and early January compared to November 2021.

The study detects an increase in the number of Ukraine-related tweets containing what it calls “pro-Russian disinformation and propaganda” by 375 percent compared to November, and by 3,270 percent compared to September. Using an AI-based software, it also found a spike in the number of accounts spreading such information – 697 between the start of December and the start of January compared to 58 in November.

The report casts its net wide when it comes to the identification of those accounts, which include well-known western journalists with a critical stance on NATO and western military intervention – such as Australian documentarist John Pilger and American investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald.