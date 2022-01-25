In September 2019, Shamsiyya Bashir, 23, enrolled as an automotive mechanic trainee in Nana Female Auto Mechanic Garage, an all-girl automobile workshop, launched in Nigeria’s northern state of Sokoto — a conservative and violence-ridden region of Nigeria.

She is the first cohort of 16 students enrolled into the programme to undergo training, an apprenticeship and internship opportunities in engineering courses and automobile services. It’s an experience she had long anticipated since her teenage years.

While growing up, she watched her father, an automotive mechanical engineer remove car engines and repair brainboxes and other important components of automobiles at his mechanic workshop in Kara market, Sokoto.

“That was where my interest in automotive mechanical engineering started from. I watched my dad bring down the car engine, fix it back and it started working, it was magical to me, and this made me curious to learn this skill,” Shamsiyya said.

“So, immediately I gained admission into Caliphate College of Health Technology in Mabera, Sokoto to study Health Technology, I knew I had gotten what it takes to get into this male-dominated sector but didn’t know how to go about it until I learnt about this female mechanic garage.”

In her first few months of training, she learnt how to carry out general servicing on automobiles, alternator and cooling fan repair, and is eager to learn the skills that are needed for brainbox repair, crankshaft, and engine repair.

But she has had to deal with a deep-seated patriarchy which pushes women into second-class status in the male-dominated northern society. Bashir was ridiculed by her friends who believe that the work is only for the men.

“They said I was wasting my time, but it didn’t get to me because I like the work and was determined to achieve it,” she told TRT World.

For decades, Nigeria’s northern region has stayed a male stronghold, often making it difficult for women and girls to break into male-dominated spaces. Here, girls’ entry into the workforce is controlled by early marriage and starting a family.

They are faced with a limited choice of occupation, coupled with a lack of education and marginalisation from schools and skills acquisition programmes. It's a reflection of the common cultural beliefs that women and girls are up against.

Creating a safe space for young women

Fatima Adamu, a professor in Sociology at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, is making an unprecedented push to upturn a system that has so far denied women access to technology-related businesses. She is taking women on a journey to self-discovery in automotive mechanical engineering — a male-dominated industry that is mostly challenged by traditional gender roles and insecurity.

Through her initiative, a private initiative of the NANA Girls and Women Empowerment Initiative which started in 2019, Fatima is smashing the glass ceiling and empowering women and girls from rural poor backgrounds, through economic empowerment and entrepreneurial skills acquisition in automotive mechanics so they can own automobile workshops across the region.

The idea started when she realised that more women are becoming car owners as parents buy cars for their daughters at Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto where she lectures, to protect them from being harassed.

And being a member of one of the school’s committees, she started taking notes of complaints about men taking advantage of the girls when they helped them fix their broken-down vehicle.

“It was like a lightbulb moment for me, being a part of that committee opened my eyes to the harrowing pains and harassment women experience when the men help them repair their cars,” Adamu told TRT World.