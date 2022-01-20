Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said his government is open to talks on finding a way to transport Israeli gas from the Mediterranean Sea to Europe via Turkiye.

“We can still do that,” he told journalists on his way back from Albania, referring to a years-old proposal to sell gas from offshore Israeli fields to European buyers through a network of Turkish pipelines.

Erdogan’s comments follow reports that the United States is no longer backing the ambitious EastMed gas pipeline.

The 1,900 km-long EastMed pipeline never made it off the drawing board. It would have traversed along the bottom of the sea and across land, connecting Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.

But it sidestepped Turkiye, which has the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, and has shown willingness to be part of transnational energy projects.

“These are win-win types of projects for everyone. Turkiye can be part of any energy project in the region,” says Mehmet Dogan, who heads GazDay, an energy consultancy.

“[The] best option for such a project to work out is to bring Israeli gas to Turkiye, which can consume part of it domestically and ship some of it to Europe,” he tells TRT World.

Turkiye has long aimed to be an energy hub, hosting gas pipelines that meet the needs of European consumers.

Transnational pipelines from Russia to Azerbaijan use Turkish lands straddling the Asian continent and Europe.

The 1,850 km-long Trans-Anatolian pipeline known as TANAP, which runs through Turkiye, connects Azerbaijan to Europe. Dogan says it has spare capacity that can be used to ship Israeli gas.

A pipe dream from start

Experts had doubted if the EastMed pipeline was worth the investment and headache it had caused to diplomats.

The pipeline would have been the longest to run under water and it would have cost between $7 billion and $11 billion. A high project cost translates into higher gas bills for European consumers.

Conflicting claims over maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean between Turkiye and Greece required tedious and difficult negotiations for construction even to start.