On January 17, Israeli occupation forces were caught in a standoff with the Salhiya family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Jerusalem. The representative of the household, Mahmoud Salhiya, received numerous “eviction” orders regarding his house and family business, a plant nursery. His property, which he has owned since the 1950s, was razed yesterday to make way for a school for illegal Israeli settlers.

Despite his efforts to contest this decision with the courts, whose jurisdiction, and therefore legality, is strongly refuted, Israeli armed forces, accompanied by a bulldozer and several other large vehicles, approached his home and closed off all surrounding roads on Monday morning. In a last line of defence against homelessness in the middle of winter, he stood on the roof of his house with a large gas canister threatening to self-immolate and burn down his home if they approached.

The bulldozer proceeded to destroy the Salhiya plant nursery beside their home. This was witnessed by Palestinian demonstrators, local and international journalists, representaives from the UN and EU, and livestream broadcast viewers watching on social media platforms. The occupation forces denied protestors access into the area, preventing any kind of intervention. Efforts to that end were reciprocated with physical violence.

In the recorded livestream, however, Israeli settlers appear to move within the site freely, even poking around the plants from the nursery sequestered in the parking lot. The standoff with the household lasted well into the evening, when the vehicles withdrew from the area. Mahmoud Salhiya, speaking to the public after the incident, explained that he would rather die with dignity in his home than be made a refugee – again – by the occupation.

His family were forcefully expelled by the Irgun and sections of the Haganah Zionist paramilitary organisation, from Ein Karem in 1948 and were resettled in Sheikh Jarrah. He said: "I will burn the house and everything in it, I will not leave here, from here to the grave, because there is no life, no dignity. I've been in battle with them for 25 years. They sent me settlers who offered to buy the house and I did not agree.” Another family member added: “We have nowhere to go.”

However, this fleeting win was quickly crushed in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At around 5:00 am, the occupation forces returned in greater numbers, when the public and the media were not present and the family was completely vulnerable.

They sealed off all access to roads to the house and raided the family home. They physically attacked members of the household and arrested Mahmoud Salhiya as well as other members of the family, who are still held in custody at the time of writing.

Immediately after clearing the house, the bulldozers destroyed the family home and in one fell swoop, a family of 15 people, including five children, was made homeless in the dead of winter.