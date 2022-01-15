Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans have congregated in the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula and began to march towards the United States.

It is the first such caravan to be formed this year in Central America.

The caravan set off on Saturday days before leftist President-elect Xiomara Castro takes office in Honduras on January 27.

She has vowed to revive the economy and combat corruption that stokes waves of mass migration to the United States.

The migrants, mostly young people carrying backpacks on their shoulders and women with children, left a bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula for the border post of Corinto in an attempt to enter Guatemala, according to television images.

"We are leaving because there is no work in this country, education and health are deplorable in Honduras, so we have to look for a better future elsewhere," Vanessa Caceres, a Honduran woman walking with her husband and two young daughters, told the Canal 5 television channel.

Television footage showed large groups of about 1,000 people on the march and others who intend to follow the same route continue to arrive at the bus terminal in San Pedro Sula.