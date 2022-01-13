The Kazakh unrest has sent a wave of concern across several capitals from Russia and China, Kazakhstan's two neighbors and allies, to Western states, whose companies have invested heavily in fossil fuels-rich country’s energy sector.

After violent protests expanded across the country, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help quell the unrest.

While some CSTO forces began withdrawing from Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic, Western countries who imposed heavy sanctions on Russia last year are concerned that Moscow might influence Nur-Sultan (Astana) to restrict Western investments.

“If you are a Western oil company your risk profile may have just changed,” said Ed Chow, a former Chevron executive. Around 600 American countries operate across Kazakhstan.

Chevron runs Kazakhstan’s biggest oilfield, Tengiz, which means sea in the Turkic language, alongside other partners including ExxonMobil. The oilfield is located near the Caspian Sea in Western Kazakhstan, where the recent protests originated.

In total, American oil companies own 75 percent of the joint venture company, Tengizchevroil, which has operated the field since 1993. Tengizchevroil also provides the biggest revenues to the Kazakh government and the country produces two percent of the world’s total oil production per day.

The US accounts for Kazakhstan’s second biggest investor after the Netherlands, leaving countries like Russia and China behind in terms of direct investment. During the protests, both Russia and China offered strong support to the Tokayev government while Western countries like the US remained cautious.

As a result, both Moscow and Beijing will probably have greater leverage than Western capitals after the unrest. Also the unrest might dissuade some Western companies to stay away from energy-rich Kazakhstan in the fear that elite infighting or other political disagreements could reignite protests, according to some experts.

During the unrest, Tokayev curbed the former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s power inside the state. While some accuse Nazarbayev and his family of corruption, the former leader is also credited with diversifying foreign investments in Kazakhstan that balance Russian and Chinese influence.

If Nazarbayev, whose whereabouts have not been disclosed since the protests, loses power completely, it’s not clear how his diversification policy will be affected by the new political balance in Nur-Sultan. But last week the Tokayev government reassured all current and potential investors.

“The president of our country clearly stated that all foreign investments, not only the US, but Russian and from other countries as well, will be well-protected,” said Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Russia, on Saturday.

Tokayev needs Western investments

Ikboljon Qoraboyev, associate professor of International Relations at M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University, in Nur-Sultan, believes that Tokayev is well aware that the country needs Western investments in order to ensure economic stability.