Seizures of illicit drugs at one of Pakistan’s main border crossings with Afghanistan have increased significantly in recent weeks to reach levels not seen before, according to the Pakistani government.

In December 2021 and January 2022, authorities at the Torkham border post seized over 524 kg of hashish, 255 kg of heroin, 280 kg of opium, and almost 22 kg of methamphetamine, according to data shared with TRT World by Pakistan Customs.

And since those statistics were calculated, a further 7 kg heroin and 2.5 kg meth were intercepted at Torkham on 8 January and an Afghan national taken into custody, this author reported.

The amount of drugs seized has “definitely increased” said Muhammad Tayyab, additional collector at Pakistan Customs. The seizures are “unprecedented” for this time of year, Tayyab told TRT World.

On 6 January, there were two separate heroin hauls, one involving 100 kg, the other 130 kg. The latter was a record amount for any drug intercepted at Torkham, Tayyab said.

There has been a spate of sizeable drug seizures since December, with over 104 kg hashish and 70 kg opium seized on the 19th, followed by 420 kg hash and 210 kg opium on the 31st.

Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has also seized large amounts. In late December the agency intercepted over 2.2 tons of drugs, including heroin and meth, in operations across the country, followed by more than 3 tons in January.

Drug-trafficking from Afghanistan is increasing, according to Azlan Aslam, an official with the department of excise, taxation and narcotics control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. “The seizures are rising as we are facing huge quantities of narcotics,” Azlam told TRT World.

The situation in Afghanistan is “fluid” and the state is experiencing a “lot of challenges”, said Akbar Durrani, who recently stepped down as Pakistan’s federal secretary of narcotics control. “That’s why such incidents are taking place.”