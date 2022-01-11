Many world powers have high stakes in the outcome of ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan, an oil-rich state bordering Russia and China with a land mass equivalent to Western Europe. This former Soviet republic maintains an alliance with Moscow and deep economic links to Beijing. Kazakhstan also has important ties to the West, which have helped Nursultan maintain a sense of balance in its foreign policy.

Ultimately, the geopolitical ramifications of the crisis in Kazakhstan have yet to be realised. Nonetheless, one country closely monitoring Kazakhstan’s tense situation is Iran.

Although Kazakhstan rarely enters discussions about Iranian foreign policy, many analysts overlook the importance of Central Asia to Tehran. Since Kazakhstan's independence in 1991, it has maintained good ties with the Islamic Republic. From energy to trade and culture, bilateral relations have been strong.

Over the years, Kazakhstan has served to provide Iran with economic help in the form of oil swap arrangements. The Central Asian nation has been important to Tehran’s ability to circumvent Washington’s sanctions and other US-backed measures designed to isolate and weaken Iran internationally.

“Iran's primary concern in Kazakhstan is avoiding instability,” Dr Samuel Ramani, an Associate Fellow at Royal United Services Institution (RUSI), told TRT World: “Since Mohammad Khatami's presidency, Iran has viewed Kazakhstan as an increasingly important trade partner in Central Asia and Kazakhstan continued to engage with Iran economically even during Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's presidency.”

Because Tehran's Central Asia policy depends on actual and potential connectivity projects, particularly in energy sectors, deep ties to Kazakhstan advance these Iranians interests.

Opposing ‘foreign interference’

For the Islamic Republic, Kazakhstan’s unrest this month is a source of concern. On January 6, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh addressed the violence in Kazakhstan, affirming that Tehran is closely observing the country’s ongoing unrest and attaching much importance to the Central Asian state’s security and stability.

He said: “[Iran’s government] believes that the wise people and government of the friendly country of Kazakhstan can solve their disputes and problems through dialogue based on national interests and peaceful ways without foreign interference.” Khatibzadeh added that Tehran wishes that tranquility will soon return to Kazakhstan.

Notably, “foreign interference” is not a reference to this month’s deployment of troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to Kazakhstan. Because Nursultan formally asked Moscow to send armed forces to help quell unrest, Tehran’s concerns are not about Russia and the CSTO’s current roles in Kazakhstan. In fact, it is fair to conclude that Iran will be closely aligned with the Kremlin in relation to Central Asia’s latest crisis.