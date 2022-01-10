On the morning of January 7, the Bitcoin rate continued to fall. The cost of the world's main cryptocurrency fell by eight percent below $42,000, and altcoins also suffered losses. A significant decrease in the hash rate — the total computing power of mining equipment — was recorded in the pools that are widely used by Kazakhstanis. 1THash, OKExPool and KuCoinPool also suffered from the blow, while larger pools such as F2Pool, AntPool and ViaBTC, have seen their performance decline.

Experts directly associate Bitcoin's slump with the lack of internet in Kazakhstan. On January 7, Kazakhstanis woke up to the news of internet suspension as the anti-government protests shook the country.

Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst of the Bestchange.ru project, told Russian media that the situation in Kazakhstan is more of a catalyst for price phenomenon than a cause.

“It would be shortsighted to believe that what happened will not affect the crypto market at all. However, it is not worth exaggerating the power of Kazakhstan's influence within the entire industry,” the researcher emphasises.

According to him, the Bitcoin prices primarily fell because of the fall in the global stock market against the background of a possible increase in the Fed's key rate in the spring.

Miners’ hideout

An October study by the University of Cambridge Business School shows Kazakhstan ranks second among countries where Bitcoin is mined. Its share is 18.1 percent, trailing behind the US, which accounts for 35.4 percent of the global production of the main cryptocurrency. The experts' report indicated a significant jump in the positions of these countries in the rankings over the year, which, according to assumptions, resulted from restrictions on mining in China.