Israel's defence minister has met with the Jordanian king with an aim to reset ties between the two countries.

Both sides said on Wednesday that the meeting, which tackled security and measures for peace between Israel and Palestinians, took place in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

According to Benny Gantz' office, the two discussed “security and policy topics.”

Gantz “welcomed the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government.”

A statement from King Abdullah II said the two spoke about “the need to maintain calm in the Palestinian Territories,” and the measures necessary to lay the foundation for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The meeting is part of revamped ties between Israel and Jordan, which became strained under the leadership of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It follows a secret meeting last year between Abdullah and current Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as a separate meeting between the countries' foreign ministers.

