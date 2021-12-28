Rare earth metals aren’t as rare as the name suggests, but they are fastened to other metals and refining them is a difficult process with complicated technical stages.

Now, the largest stakeholder in that process is China, controlling more than 80 percent of the world’s rare earth production from lithium to silicon metal. That means the world’s biggest economies from the US to the European Union depend primarily on Chinese production to keep their electric cars still running.

But it’s not just about electric cars: solar panels, smart-phones and myriad other technological devices use rare earth metals.

Our increasing reliance on rare earth metals has spurred the EU’s top leaders to rethink their dependence on China as tensions between the West and Beijing escalate.

The latest sign of Western wariness over China’s dominance over rare earth production came with the EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton’s New Year Eve’s statement, which signalled that Brussels aims to enact a law to empower itself with emergency powers to secure its supplies, including rare earth metals.

“It's not about producing everything in Europe, but securing the entire supply chain,” wrote Breton, drawing attention to the fact that the pandemic showed that not only does an adequate supply of vaccines save lives, but also offers “broader lessons on the need for resilient supply chains” in other areas like rare earth metals.

But the EU’s prospective legislation, which is scheduled for spring 2022, might resemble China’s centralised approach to the economy - calling it “the ambitious Single Market Emergency Instrument” which will “identify a toolbox of measures that can be activated to ensure security of supply during a crisis.”

While Breton did not identify those measures, experts think that it might include export controls and powers for Brussels to demand information from companies operating in the EU on their levels of production, stockpiles and supply chains.

Shortages of rare earths

During the pandemic-triggered economic crisis, a shortage of magnesium led to a lot of concerns across Europe as it’s a crucial element in the production of cars, planes and other electronic devices. Most European producers import magnesium from China and this year Beijing was running short.

Rare earth metals are also crucial in producing magnesium alloys, which increase strength at elevated temperatures, and to develop new batteries for electric cars.