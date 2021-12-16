A Grade 3 Canadian teacher has been removed from her position for wearing hijab, sparking widespread outrage.

Fatemeh Anvari, who teaches in the town of Chelsea, was told that her hijab violates the provisions of Bill 21, a secularism law passed by the province of Quebec in 2019, the Guardian reported.

The controversial law prohibits public servants from wearing religious symbols at work.

The measures pose difficulties in day-to-day life, particularly for Muslim women in the province, where over 70 percent of teachers are women.

“This is not about my article of clothing. This is a bigger issue … I don’t want this to be a personal thing because that won’t do any good to anyone,” Anvari said while speaking to CTV News.

“I want this to be something in which we all think about how big decisions affect other lives.”

'An absolute disgrace'