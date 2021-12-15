The head of an American Muslim civil rights organisation has been fired for allegedly leaking confidential information to an anti-Muslim hate group.

For years, Romin Iqbal, the executive and legal director of the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has recorded meetings and shared confidential information with a known anti-Muslim hate group, the organization said in its press release on Tuesday.

CAIR further said that they found suspicious purchases from ammunition and gun retailers using a credit card that Iqbal administered.

After an independent forensic expert’s investigation, the group said, it was found that Iqbal committed “ethical and professional violations committed over a period of years”.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn about this betrayal and incredible violation of trust. Our first priority is the safety and security of our community,” Nabeel Raazi, Columbus-Cincinnati Board Chair for CAIR-Ohio, said.

“We are now even more committed to defending and protecting Ohio Muslims from the anti-Muslim extremists who will clearly stop at nothing to try to harm us,"

Providing an update on Wednesday, CAIR revealed that the so-called Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT), founded by Steven Emerson, a far-right extremist described as an anti-Muslim activist, had for years been trying to infiltrate and spy upon prominent mosques and Muslim American organisation.

The Columbus, Ohio, chapter of CAIR was one of the organizations targeted, the statement said.