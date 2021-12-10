The Greece-Turkey maritime delimitation dispute continues. Despite a temporary calm in the matter, the sides have achieved neither diplomatic progress, nor a change in the situation. On the contrary, recent developments indicate that a new period of escalation might be on the horizon.

If European states want to encourage the Turkish Cypriots and Turks on one side, and the Greek Cypriots and Greeks on the other, to resolve the dispute, they have to shift their mistaken perception of being obligated to display unconditional solidarity with their fellow EU member partners. In other words, they need to link their solidarity to conditions. Only when they practise this approach towards the Greek government and the Greek Cypriot administration will they be able to facilitate a de-escalation and political solution in the region.

Ultimately, it is Greece’s maximalist claims in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea that have created Turkish-Greek tensions. Despite international decisions regarding the matter, Greece argues that a small island off the coast of Turkey could generate an exclusive economic zone, to the disadvantage of Turkey.

In August 2020, both nations were on the brink of a confrontation when a Turkish and Greek ship crashed into each other. The diplomatic efforts of German Chancellor Angela Merkel prevented further escalation. On the other side, however, France encouraged the Greek side to be more assertive and showed its solidarity with Greek maximalist claims.

In reality, French President Emmanuel Macron only saw the situation as a window of opportunity to further his neo-Napoleonic policies of pitting Paris against Berlin and the EU against the US.

France also views the dispute in the region as a golden opportunity to make arms sales and gather more profit for its domestic defence companies. Paris wants to support its domestic arms industry and does not hesitate to sell arms to questionable states, especially after the loss of a lucrative arms contract in Australia with the formation of AUKUS.

The recent French arms sales to Greece serve as further assurance for the Greek side to make its demands without engaging in meaningful negotiations with the Turkish side. In this manner, the purchase of the Rafale fighter jets by Greece gave the Greek decision-makers false expectations. Athens thinks that its compellence strategy will prevent Turkey from accessing the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. However, due to the structural restraints in its military and the limits of its diplomatic influence, it is unlikely to achieve the credible compellence it needs to meet its excessive political objectives.

This fantasy of compellence vis-a-vis Turkey pushes the Greek side to neglect serious negotiations and bet on achieving their claims. This misjudgment is the main reason why both sides cannot reach a resolution and engage in an arms race and mutual military posturing.