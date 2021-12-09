WORLD
3 MIN READ
US orders preparation for 'other options' if Iran nuclear talks fail
US President Joe Biden orders his staff to prepare "additional measures" if troubled talks over Iran's nuclear programme, which resumed in Vienna, fail to reach a resolution.
US orders preparation for 'other options' if Iran nuclear talks fail
US warning comes as negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna after a few days' pause. / Reuters
December 9, 2021

The United States has said that it is reviewing its options in case troubled talks over Iran's nuclear programme fail.

"The president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"If diplomacy cannot get on track soon and if Iran's nuclear programme continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran's revenue-producing sectors." 

The US warning came as negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna after a few days' pause.

Meanwhile, US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley told Al Jazeera TV that the United States was ready to hold direct negotiations with the Iranians, calling it the best solution to such a complicated issue.

Malley added that Iran did not present constructive proposals during previous negotiations and even retracted compromises it had made before.

READ MORE:Talks on Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna amid high tensions

Recommended

Israel keen on military readiness 

Also on Thursday, the US and Israeli military leaders voiced strong concern at a Pentagon meeting about Iran's nuclear advances, with Israel expressing a goal of deepening dialogue on joint military readiness to be able to halt Iran's regional aggression and nuclear aspirations.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was deeply concerned about Iran's lack of constructive diplomatic engagement.

Reuters, citing a senior US official, exclusively reported that Thursday's US-Israeli agenda was expected to include discussions about possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail.

Talks in Vienna are going on between Iran and the five powers still in 2015 deal –– Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia - following then-president Donald Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw the United States.

Under the accord, Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

An American delegation plans to take part indirectly in the coming days.

READ MORE: Majority of Israelis support attack on Iran, polls say

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law