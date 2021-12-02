WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: aid and flights resuming to Ethiopia's Tigray
UN aid trucks arrive in Tigray’s capital Mekelle after more than six weeks as flights between the city and Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa restart.
UN: aid and flights resuming to Ethiopia's Tigray
In nearly 13 months, fighting has killed thousands, displaced more than 2 million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions in Tigray, according to UN estimates. / AFP Archive
December 2, 2021

More than 100 trucks with food and humanitarian aid have arrived in Tigray’s capital for the first time in more than six weeks and another aid convoy is said to be moving.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference on Wednesday that 157 aid trucks had arrived in Mekelle.

Guterres also said UN flights between Tigray’s capital Mekelle and Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa had also restarted on Wednesday.

He called the resumption of aid deliveries to Tigray and the restarting of UN flights “a good signal."

Guterres said the updates provided “a small hint of hope” that might lead to a “more positive attitude for dialogue” between the warring parties.

Flights were suspended on October 22 after government airstrikes forced a humanitarian flight carrying 11 passengers to abandon its landing in Mekelle.

READ MORE: UN reducing footprint in Ethiopia amid growing alarm

'Humanitarian blockade'

The Tigray region has not received badly needed aid supplies including food, medicines and fuel since the Ethiopian military began hitting Mekelle with airstrikes on October 18. 

Recommended

Even before then, the UN said just 15 percent of the needed supply-laden trucks had entered Tigray since mid-July. 

Hundreds of thousands of people in the region face famine conditions under what the United Nations has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade.”

However, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said none of the 157 trucks that reached Mekelle carried desperately needed fuel, which is essential to deliver humanitarian aid.

READ MORE: World Food Programme drivers released after weeklong detention in Ethiopia

Call for ceasefire

Guterres and African Union Commission chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat spoke at a joint press conference on Wednesday, after a private meeting and both strongly supported mediation efforts by former Nigerian president Olesegun Obasanjo, the AU envoy.

Mahamat said Obasanjo re-established contact between Ethiopian and Tigrayan forces, shuttling between Addis Ababa and Mekelle three times and listening to conditions from both sides for a solution.

Both Guterres and Mahamat urged the warring sides to put an end to the fight, stressing the need for a ceasefire.

READ MORE: UN seeks truce as Ethiopia's Abiy reaches frontline to fight Tigray rebels

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law