As we transition to the next stage of the internet’s evolution, the metaverse is increasingly at the forefront of what is being referred to as ‘Web 3.0’.

With digital worlds continuing to embed themselves in our daily lives, the metaverse could represent over a $1 trillion market opportunity, according to crypto investment firm Grayscale.

In a report published on Thursday titled “The Metaverse, Web 3.0 Virtual Cloud Economies,” Grayscale’s prediction is based on opportunities that will arise from the intersection of ongoing trends in our social lives and online gaming with blockchain’s potential to provide the infrastructure to digital worlds.

“The market opportunity for bringing the Metaverse to life may be worth over $1 trillion in annual revenue and may compete with Web 2.0 companies worth $15 trillion in market value today,” Grayscale said.

The metaverse is defined by the report’s authors David Grider and Matt Maximo as “interconnected, experiential, 3D virtual worlds where people located anywhere can socialize in real-time to form a persistent, user-owned, internet economy spanning the digital and physical worlds.”

“This vision for the future state of the web has the potential to transform our social interactions, business dealings, and the internet economy at large,” they said.

Grayscale believes that revenue from virtual gaming worlds could grow to at least $400 billion by 2025, from $180 billion in 2020.

The shift of game developer monetisation is the key dynamic driving the growth trend. The report underlines that gamers are increasingly moving away from “paying to play” premium games and moving towards “free” games, which developers monetise by selling in-game items to players or allowing them to gain social status within virtual worlds.

The report added that in the third quarter of 2021, fundraising for crypto reached $8.2 billion, $1.8 billion of which went towards Web 3.0 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Meanwhile, fundraising for gaming applications overshadowed all other NFT verticals in Q3, accounting for $1 billion.