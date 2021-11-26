A night-time curfew has entered into force in the Solomon Islands' restive capital Honiara, after a third day of violence that saw the prime minister's home come under attack and swathes of the city reduced to smouldering ruins.

Police fired warning shots and tear gas on Friday to scatter rioters who marched on the house of embattled leader Manasseh Sogavare in the east of the usually sleepy seaside capital.

The mob set fire to at least one nearby building before being driven back towards the city centre, reporters witnessed.

Later, freshly arrived Australian police and soldiers moved to restore order, protecting critical infrastructure and providing a highly visible and heavily armed presence on the streets.

As rain fell in the early evening, local authorities moved to stamp out the embers of violence, declaring a night-time curfew in Honiara that will remain in force "until revoked".

Mobs had ignored an earlier 36-hour lockdown, with thousands of people ≠ some brandishing axes and knives – roaming through the city's Chinatown, Point Cruz and business districts, according to AFP correspondents on the scene.