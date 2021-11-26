Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has blamed foreign interference over his government's decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to China for anti-government protests, arson, and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.

Sogavare said on Friday that he stood by his government's decision to embrace Beijing, which he described as the "only issue" in the violence, which was "unfortunately influenced and encouraged by other powers."

External pressures were a "very big ... influence. I don't want to name names. We'll leave it there," Sogavare told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of the Solomon Islands' most populous province, Malaita, when he cut the country's diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

"I'm not going to bow down to anyone. We are intact, the government's intact and we’re going to defend democracy," he added.

Police fire warning shots to disperse protestors

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas and warning shots to disperse rioters trying to reach Sogavare's private residence, AFP reporters on the scene said.

A small number of officers successfully dispersed the crowd who had set fire to at least one building, driving them back toward the centre of Honiara, which has been left smouldering after three days of violent protests.

Australia deploys peacekeepers

Australian peacekeepers deployed to secure the airport and port of the riot-torn capital Honiara as young men rummaged for goods in smouldering buildings across the Chinatown district.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne did not agree that other countries had stirred up the unrest.