Uncertainty continues to grip Sudan as the country’s opposition forces show no let-up in their resistance to the reinstatement of Abdalla Hamdok, who resumed his prime ministerial duties after signing a deal with coup leaders.

Hamdok, a respected figure in the global community, signed a new agreement with powerful military generals, who ousted him and his cabinet after a coup on October 25.

While the deal provides for the release of all political prisoners, it has sidestepped some of the key constitutional declarations, which both generals and civilians had agreed upon after a power-sharing agreement in August 2019. Burhan suspended some of the negotiated declarations after the coup.

As a result, pro-democracy groups opposed Hamdok’s newest agreement with the country’s top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan while much of the international community backed the deal.

Hamdok acted “unilaterally and under the pressure of the military junta and the international community's advice,” says Elsadig Elsheikh, a Sudanese researcher with the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley.

Critics say Hamdok signed the deal without any proper consultation with opposition groups such as the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), which were instrumental in bringing him to power after the 2019 protests led to former dictator Omar al Bashir’s ouster.

In light of these events, the deal “is not legitimate from the perspective of the entire civilian bloc and civil society,” says Khalid Mustafa Medani, a Sudanese political science professor, who is also the chair of the African studies program at McGill University.

The FFC, which appears to control the largest crowd in the protesting movement, strongly opposes the deal. Two largest insurgent groups fighting the central government also oppose the deal. Out of the total 17 ministers in Hamdok's cabinet, 12 have resigned protesting the deal.

“He miscalculated the most critical voice of the Sudanese people, which demanded no negotiations, no partnership, and no legitimacy with those who carried out a military coup,” Elsheikh tells TRT World, reiterating opposition groups’ resistance to the deal.

Medani also thinks that the mood in Sudan’s civil society has drastically changed since the coup. Unlike the period after Bashir’s ouster, “Now they reject any partnership with the military,” Medani tells TRT World, indicating a change in their political positions.

With or without a deal

Hamdok, a typical technocrat, understands the difficult political terrain of a country, where the military rule has been a rule not an exception for much of Sudan’s history since its independence from Egypt in 1955.

“There is no perfect agreement. There is a good agreement. There is a workable agreement. There is a possible agreement that would allow things to be normalised and allow the country to move forward,” the prime minister told CNN in a recent interview, responding to the criticism of his deal with coup leaders.

“We basically signed this agreement for us to save the lives of our people and avoid bloodshed,” Hamdok said, referring to the deaths of at least 41 protesting people killed by security forces under the command of coup leaders. He clearly suggested that his agreement aimed to decrease tensions, preventing the political crisis from deepening further.

"This is not a personal interest for me," he added.

Both internal bloodshed and the international pressure appear to be the main reasons for Hamdok’s decision to sign the deal. But his decision surprised many in and out of Sudan including Medani, who thought that Hamdok would not accept his reinstatement to the prime ministry in the absence of the military’s acceptance of civilian rule.