International alarm has mounted over the escalating war in Ethiopia as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be edging closer to the capital Addis Ababa and more foreign citizens were told to leave.

The United Nations said on Tuesday it had ordered the immediate evacuation of family members of international staff while France became the latest Western government to tell its citizens to leave Ethiopia.

An internal UN security order seen by AFP news agency said family members of international staff should be evacuated by November 25.

"Given the security situation in the country and out of an abundance of caution, the United Nations has decided to reduce its footprint in the country by temporarily relocating all eligible dependents," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, putting the number of people affected at a few hundred.

France also advised its citizens to leave "without delay", following similar advisories by the US and the UK.

READ MORE:US: Fighting threatens 'massive' progress in Ethiopia peace talks

'Existential war'

A scramble to evacuate foreigners was continuing, three weeks after the government declared a state of emergency and ordered residents to prepare to defend the capital.

But officials in Addis Ababa said at a briefing to diplomats that security forces were working to keep the city safe.