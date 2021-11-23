WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN completes fund raising for Afghanistan humanitarian response
The funds worth $600 million will be directed towards helping around 11 million people in Afghanistan, the global humanitarian agency says.
UN completes fund raising for Afghanistan humanitarian response
The UN and its non-governmental organisation partners provided food assistance to 7.2 million people between September 1 and November 15, OCHA says. / AP
November 23, 2021

The United Nations has said its flash appeal for more than $600 million to support the humanitarian response in Afghanistan until the end of the year was now fully funded.

"We can now report that the flash appeal is 100 percent funded," Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

Following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, the UN held a ministerial meeting in Geneva in September, asking international donors for urgent support.

The main donors were the United States, European countries and Japan, who helped reached the total funding goal of $606 million (539 million euros).

The funds will be directed towards helping the 11 million most deprived people in Afghanistan.

READ MORE:UN urges action to avoid 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Recommended

Economic collapse

Laerke stated that the big problem now is "impeding the economic collapse of the country."

"However, not all funding has been translated into action because of the crisis in Afghanistan's banking and financial system. And half of the population still need emergency aid," he said.

The financial crunch was aggravated after Washington froze about $10 billion of assets held in its reserve for Kabul and deteriorated further after the World Bank and International Monetary Fund halted Afghanistan's access to funding.

READ MORE:UN: Afghanistan's economy on brink of collapse

READ MORE:US: Taliban should earn legitimacy before accessing frozen funds

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens