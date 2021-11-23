Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to head to the war front to lead soldiers battling rebels, as the year-long Tigray conflict moves closer to the capital Addis Ababa.

"Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces," Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

"Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let's meet at the front."

Abiy's statement came as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (or TPLF) rebel group continued to press towards Addis Ababa, claiming control of the town of Shewa Robit, just 220 kilometres northeast of the capital by road.

In response, the spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda tweeted that "our forces won't relent on their inexorable advance towards bringing (Abiy's) chokehold on our people to an end."

Ruling party meets to discuss war

Abiy's comments came after the ruling Prosperity Party's executive committee met to discuss the war, which has dragged on for a year.

After that meeting, Defence Minister Abraham Belay told state-affiliated media that security forces would embark on a "different action", without providing details.

"We can't continue like this, that means there will be change," Belay said.