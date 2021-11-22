The United Nations has pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan's banks, warning that the country's financial system could collapse within months.

The insight came from a UN Development Programme report on Monday, which predicted that a spike in people unable to repay loans, lower deposits and a cash liquidity crunch could cause the breakdown.

"Afghanistan's financial and bank payment systems are in disarray. The bank-run problem must be resolved quickly to improve Afghanistan's limited production capacity and prevent the banking system from collapsing," the report said.

The UNDP said the economic cost of a banking system collapse, and consequent negative social impact, "would be colossal."

'A dire situation'

Finding a way to avert a collapse is complicated by international and unilateral sanctions on Taliban leaders.

"We are in such a dire situation that we need to think of all possible options and we have to think outside the box," Abdallah al Dardari, head of UNDP in Afghanistan, told Reuters.

The UNDP's proposals to save the banking system include a deposit insurance scheme and measures to ensure adequate liquidity, as well as credit guarantees and loan repayment delay options.