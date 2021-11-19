Barbados has broken new ground as it prepares to become the first sovereign country with an embassy in the metaverse.

The tiny Caribbean island nation signed an agreement on November 14 with Decentraland, one of the largest and most popular crypto-powered digital worlds, to “outline the baseline development elements for its metaverse embassy.”

The metaverse has become a buzzword for the future of the internet, notably after social media giant Facebook made headlines last month by rebranding itself as “Meta” in its push to stake out territory in the new online social space.

“Barbados looks forward to welcoming the world in its metaverse embassy,” said Senator Jerome Walcott, the nation’s foreign minister.

In a press release, the government said that “Barbados’ Metaverse Embassy will be at the centre of activities to advance the growth of stronger bilateral relationships with governments globally.”

The launch of the embassy is tentatively scheduled for January 2022. In the real world, Barbados has less than 20 diplomatic missions, and still plans to maintain its physical embassies.

The Barbadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other governmental bodies reviewed plans over the course of several months. The move to purchase virtual land was approved by its cabinet in August.

The Barbadian government is also finalising agreements with Somnium Space, SuperWorld and other Metaverse platforms, according to CoinDesk.