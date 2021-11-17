Four out of ten children in Afghanistan’s orphanages are being sent to live with their relatives as the growing economic crisis incapacitates institutions, leaving thousands of children without shelter.

Those who stayed in are the ones with no one to take care of them. Some of them have relatives, but they either do not want to take them in, or are not capable of caring for them.

Before the Taliban takeover, there were 9,319 children housed in Afghan orphanages. However, in the wake of the economic crisis, that number fell to 3,566 with many children being sent away.

There are a total of 68 orphanages in Afghanistan, publicly and privately owned, and 26 of those have been shut down due to the economic crisis, and several other orphanages are facing the same fate with the ongoing crisis.

The economic crisis has also led to a decrease in adoption and foster family applications.

Struggling to keep doors open

The crisis in Afghanistan has left orphanages struggling to keep the lights on, with frequent power outages and generators falling short of their needs.

Running water is also hard to find in orphanages, and troubles extend to acquiring drinkable water.

Moreover, the orphanage buildings are in poor condition, plagued by serious hygiene problems in rooms and dining halls.

"We cannot meet the daily needs of children such as food, clothes and medical supplies in a short period of time as we did in the past,” the manager of Kabul’s Teyiye Mesken orphanage, Mucibi Rahman Hotak, said.

“We need everything from food to winter materials such as coal and clothes to keep them warm, and stationery for their education," he added.

Authorities also reported that the personnel in orphanages had been having trouble getting their wages from the time of the previous government, and that problem was aggravated with Taliban’s takeover.