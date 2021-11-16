When Akram* decided to get on a flight from Damascus to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, it wasn’t the first time he had attempted to leave Syria, a country torn apart by over a decade of war.

Late last summer, the 52-year-old sold his home in Latakia and travelled to Turkey, determined to cross the Evros region on foot. His ultimate goal was to join his sister in the Netherlands where she has settled after fleeing Syria years ago and works as a doctor. And eventually, to bring his own family with him.

“I came back [to Syria] from Turkey after I heard about Belarus, that people can reach Europe from Belarus,” Akram told TRT World from a reception centre in the Netherlands, where he has now applied for asylum after taking a treacherous journey that left him with a bitter taste of what it means to be used as a “weapon” in a deadly political standoff between the European Union and Belarus.

For the European Union, the refugees may be pawns in a “hybrid war” that Belarus is waging against the bloc in retaliation for sanctions. But for the roughly 4,000 people – according to estimates by the Polish authorities – mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, who are stranded at the Belarus-Poland border around the Kuznica crossing, the route had become a safer alternative to the deadly Mediterranean and the EU’s southern borders.

“I decided to go to Belarus. And, you know, you have to agree with someone to [get you] a visa,” Akram says, “You pay some money under the table to someone you don't know.”

He made his way back to Syria and boarded a flight from Damascus to Minsk, leaving behind his wife and three sons in Latakia. Akram’s family restaurant there shut down during the pandemic, which dealt a final blow to Syria’s war-ravaged economy. He was betting everything on this trip, selling his home to pay for it.

“It's not completely safe, but at least… they don't take your passport, your money, they don't take your clothes,” Akram said, referring to reports of violent pushbacks at Greece’s land border with Turkey.

According to Amnesty International, these have become the "de facto Greek border control policy in the Evros region.” Those who avoid violence in Evros may be returned to Turkey by the Greek coastguard, or risk being stranded at the EU’s borders in the Balkans for months or even years if they can’t pay smugglers.

Poland’s conservative government went a step further last month, and passed a law that effectively legalises pushbacks of people who have attempted “illegal entry” at the Polish border, allowing the authorities to send them back without examining their asylum claims – an obligation under international law.

“[The Polish army] sends you back to the border, and the Belarusian army will send you back again,” Akram says. “Once you cross the forbidden area, which is the sensor fence at the beginning, you're not allowed to go back to Belarus. No way.”

No way forward, no way back

Poland declared a state of emergency on the border last August, and designated a three-kilometre-wide “exclusion zone” guarded by 20,000 police and border officers and off-limits to NGOs and journalists. This has made claims and images disseminated by both sides hard to verify, as well as contributed to creating a humanitarian emergency. Asylum seekers are trapped there with no food, water or medicine, and in freezing conditions. At least eight people are known to have died there. The latest was a 19-year-old Syrian boy who died trying to cross a river, witnesses have reported.

In early October, hundreds of people were seen gathering near the barbed wire fence at the Polish border in the so-called exclusion zone, including many women and children.

In Minsk, Akram met smugglers and travel companions, and set off for the journey, on foot, to Poland.

“We did the agreement and started trying,” he recounts.

“The first time was a disaster because there were children, women, old people. We were 19,” he said. “We didn’t know about the sensor fence, so we didn’t cross it. We were on the road for two days and ran out of water and food. We decided to go back to Minsk.”