The Taliban have launched a crackdown on suspected Daesh hideouts in southern Afghanistan following an increase in bloody attacks by the group in recent weeks.

The operation against Daesh-Khorasan, started around midnight on Monday in at least four districts of Kandahar province and continued through the morning, according to Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi.

"So far, four Daesh fighters have been killed and ten arrested... one of them blew himself up inside a house," he said.

A member of the Taliban intelligence agency who declined to be named said at least three civilians have been killed in the operation.

Daesh also claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on Sunday that destroyed a minibus in Kabul killing a well-known local journalist and up to two others.

The group claimed it had killed or injured "20 Shiite apostates" in the incident.

