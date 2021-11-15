More than 6,000 people have been displaced due to a recent Houthi rebel advance near Yemen's lifeline port of Hudaida, the United Nations said.

Almost 5,000 people were displaced to Khokha, over 100 kilometres south of Hudaida, while about 1,300 people were displaced further south to the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday, citing Yemeni government sources.

"No displacement has been reported within the areas that came under control of the de facto authorities," it said in a statement, referring to the Houthis.

Citing aid partners on the ground, it said a 300-tent site for displaced people had been set up in the Khokha district, while the authorities were reportedly looking for another site to cope with the influx.

But the UN also said the Houthi advance could result in "improved movement for civilians" between the provinces of Hudaida and Sanaa, and along roads connecting Hudaida city with other districts.

Two military officials said that fighting also erupted on Saturday when the rebels tried to push farther south into government-controlled territory, but loyalist forces repelled the advance.

