In 1984, American surgeon Leonard Lee Bailey transplanted a baboon heart into a baby dying from a congenital heart disease. Baby Fae, as the infant is famously known, lived for 20 days after the surgical procedure. The operation itself was successful despite the baby's body rejecting the primate heart.

In the intervening decades, the process of grafting an animal organ into a human body has become relatively more manageable in part due to advances in the field of xenotransplantation. The remaining challenge involves keeping that organ functioning for a long duration of time.

This barrier to successful xenotransplantations dogged scientists for years. That changed with a US experiment in 2014 in which a pig heart that was attached to a baboon’s abdomen survived for almost three years.

A baboon’s genetic makeup is similar to that of a human. The consensus thinking is that what works on the monkey, can work on the man.

The scientist behind that landmark experiment is Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin, a Pakistani-born doctor and the director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Programme at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Mohiuddin has spent the past 30 years trying to figure out how to increase the chances of survival for terminal patients in need of a heart transplant.

He told TRT World in a recent interview,“Just in the United States, 150,000 people are waiting for different organ transplants. Unfortunately, many of them will die waiting because there’s no alternative available.”

“Our idea is to somehow find that alternative.”

Microscopic troublemakers

A human body has its own inbuilt fighting mechanism - the immune system - which helps ward off bacteria and viruses.

Nature has designed our bodies to trigger antibodies when attacked by intruders such as pathogens or foreign tissue – regardless of whether it comes from another human or an animal.

The trick to making organ transplants work is to tame the immune response just enough so the human body recognises and accepts a donor organ as one of its own. However, if the immune system is suppressed a bit too much, the organ recipient becomes susceptible to infections.

With the introduction of gene-editing tools such as CRISPR, scientists can erase certain pig genes that a human body typically resists.

Gal, a sugar molecule found in porcine blood cells, is one such barrier that is no longer present in pigs that have been genetically engineered for research purposes.

During experiments, these genetic modifications have extended the duration of viability of pig organs in monkeys. Where once these organs only lasted a few minutes, they can now last for months. This constitutes a major scientific feat since the first such trial was conducted more than 50 years ago.

Still, organs from these genetically modified pigs cannot be grafted into another primate without a heavy dose of immunosuppressant drugs.

Mohiuddin and his colleagues found a way around this problem in their experiments on baboons.

“Most of the immunosuppressant drugs used in transplantation are not targeted towards a specific pathway,” he said. “They are generalizing suppression just like cancer drugs; you give a drug and it suppresses immune response throughout the body.”

Think of a pathway as a signal, which provokes antibodies to spring into action.

With a targeted drug regimen using a specific antibody, Mohiuddin’s team was able to prolong the survival of a pig’s heart in a baboon. This neutralizing antibody, which suppresses CD40, a molecule found on the surface of pig cells, did wonders.

“What this (anti-CD40) antibody does is it only suppresses a pathway that activates T-cells and B-cells. So by suppressing that we were able to suppress the rejection,” Mohiuddin said.

Oncologists describe T-cells and B-cells as the “special ops” of our bodies, which are deployed when other cells fail to subdue a pathogen. Eliminate T-cells and B-cells completely and the body won’t be able to fight off more severe diseases.

Mohiuddin’s drug blocks activation of these cells, plus it prevents B-cells from secreting antibodies that destroy the graft. But it does eliminate these vital cells from the body.

“Whereas if you used generalized immunosuppression, as used during human-to-human organ transplants, over a period of time the immunity of the recipient is gone and they are susceptible to many infections and other diseases.”

So close yet so far

For more than 100 years, scientists have tried to save human lives and limbs using animal organs and tissues with varying degrees of success.