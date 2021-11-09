WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger school fire leaves dozens of children dead
Three classrooms made of straw were consumed by the fire at a primary school, taking the lives of at least 26 children.
Niger school fire leaves dozens of children dead
Children in Nigeria face a shortage of safe school buildings. (File photo) / Reuters
November 9, 2021

At least 26 children between the ages of five to six have been killed and dozens more injured when a fire swept through a school in Niger’s second-largest city, Maradi.

"Right now, we have 26 dead and 13 injured, four of them seriously," said Chaibou Aboubacar, mayor of Maradi city late on Monday.

"This tragic event once again puts the Nigerian people in mourning," the government also said in a statement and added that straw and wood classrooms would henceforth be banned across the country.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and where it started, the Regional Direction of National Education confirmed.

Three days of mourning have been declared in the city from Tuesday.

Lack of safe school buildings 

Recommended

The Niamey school fire in April resulted in the death of twenty children.

Issoufou Arzika, secretary general of the Niger Teachers' Union, said his union had alerted officials to the danger of the straw and wood classrooms after the Niamey fire.

President Mohamed Bazoum recently promised to replace the wooden structures.

Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, has tried to fix shortages of school buildings by constructing thousands of straw and wood sheds to serve as classrooms.

READ MORE:Niger school fire kills several children

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry