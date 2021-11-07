WORLD
Saudi-led coalition: Scores of Yemen rebels killed near Marib
The coalition has carried out near-daily strikes since October with claims of high tolls each time.
Yemen's civil war was sparked after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year. / Reuters
November 7, 2021

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has claimed that it has killed 138 Houthi rebels over the previous 24 hours in raids near the government stronghold of Marib.

"Seventeen military vehicles were destroyed and 138" rebels were killed during the air raids on Al Jubah, south of Marib, and Al Kassara to the northwest, according to a coalition statement reported by the official Saudi Press Agencyon Sunday.

The coalition, which has militarily backed the internationally recognised Yemeni government since 2015, has reported strikes on a near-daily basis with high tolls each time.

The Houthis rarely comment on the strikes but have continued their advance towards Marib, the last remaining government stronghold in the north.

The death tolls of well over 2,000 since the strikes began in October, cannot independently be verified.

Years of war

Yemen's civil war was sparked after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
