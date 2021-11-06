Thousands of Georgians have rallied for the jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili as fears grew for his health because of a hunger strike lasting several weeks.

Waving Georgian flags and chanting Saakashvili's name, protesters gathered on Saturday evening outside the prison in Georgia's southeastern city of Rustavi, where the former president is being held.

Georgia's pro-Western reformer president from 2004-2013, Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 on his return from exile in Ukraine.

He has refused food for 37 days to protest his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated.

'Unrelenting' struggle

The protesters set up a dozen of tents outside the prison in Rustavi, vowing round-the-clock permanent protests until Saakashvili is transferred to a hospital, as recommended by medics.

"Saakashvili's life must be saved," Nika Melia, the chairman of his United National Movement – the country's main opposition party – told the crowd.

"We give the government 24 hours to transfer him to a civilian hospital."

"If the demand is not met, all of Georgia will gather on Monday in (Tbilisi's) Freedom Square," he said.

"Our struggle will be unrelenting, peaceful."