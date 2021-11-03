In human history, a strong economy has always shaped and accompanied political power, and countries have used their financial superiority to establish political domination over others.

India, where the world’s second-biggest population resides, is full of rich resources spread across its vast swathes of land.

Although 68 percent of the Indian population live below $2 a day, New Delhi hasn't shied away from exerting its influence in the region, using its economic power to overpower its relatively small neighbours like Nepal and Sri Lanka, according to several experts who last week spoke at a webinar on India’s economic policies across South Asia, organised by Nordic Institute of Stability Studies (NISS), a Copenhagen-based think-tank.

New Delhi is the world’s six-biggest economy in terms of its nominal GDP and the third-largest by purchasing power parity (PPP).

According to Robert Gallimore, an educationist and security expert, India follows an "imperial policy" to exert its power and influence across South Asia.

“India is a great power in the region and many of its neighbours are dependent on her,” Gallimore said in the webinar.

India aims to play a major political role across the Indo-Pacific region, using its economic power and developing partnerships with its neighbours like Nepal, according to Anil Sigdel, founder of Nepal Matters for America, a Washington DC-based think-tank.

“India was in a historical economic transformation, and its interests seemed to have converged with Nepal’s economic development,” said Sigdel during the same webinar, which was moderated by Muhammad Athar Javed, director-general of the NISS.

“However, that presumed partnership of development and growth as pledged or expected never took off the ground, and I don’t believe it will,” Sigdel said in the online conference, expressing his disappointment over India’s approach to Nepal.

Nepal in the crosshairs

The main reason behind the failed partnership is India’s veiled political interests over Nepal, Sigdel sees. “India’s willingness to partner only goes to the extent that Nepal aligns with India’s economic and strategic interests and goals, which is not an easy task for Nepal – in fact, runs counter to the legitimate and autonomous decision making of a sovereign nation.”

Even the relationship between Nepal and India can not be described as a partnership because India's "underlying motive is economic subjugation,” according to Sigdel.

Despite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric regarding his neighbourhood first policy, New Delhi’s relations with Nepal and other neighbours appear to show an India first policy, where Kathmandu can only be “on the losing side”, Sigdel said.

Other Nepali observers think similarly to Sigdel. Rajani Thapa, a researcher of international relations and diplomacy at Tribhuvan University, Nepal, finds strong similarities between India’s colonisation period under Great Britain, which is called the British Raj, and its current aggressive economic posture toward its neighbours.

“Like the British Raj, which had conducted economic subjugation and influenced and controlled the political order of India for more than two centuries, the Republic of India has shown a similar attitude toward Nepal, (controlling its economy and politics) since its independence in 1947,” said Thapa in the webinar. “India is like becoming heir of the British Raj.”

As strong evidence of India’s hardball with Nepal, she reminds the South Asia giant’s economic blockade of 2015 over Nepal due to New Delhi’s dislike of Kathmandu's new constitution. But the Indian pressure over Nepal has backlashed as Kathmandu began approaching toward the West, she added.