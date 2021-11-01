After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power, Pakistan should move away from the Western counter-terrorism (CT) discourse, which has spawned during the last two decades of the so-called “War on Terror" (WOT).

In its place, Pakistan should forge an indigenous security narrative to create much-needed public ownership to confront extremism.

Terrorism in Pakistan predates the WOT and it did not end with the US exit from Afghanistan. On the contrary, due to the WOT and a host of other factors, including Pakistan’s dichotomous CT and regional policies, terrorism and its underlying causes have worsened.

Today, radical and extremist outfits are more entrenched in Pakistan’s political landscape than at any point in its history. To reverse the extremist tide, Pakistan should take a long view of the problem, for which an indigenous discourse with strong public ownership is essential.

Concurrently, Pakistan will also have to address its national identity crisis that potentially opens the room for radical and extremist groups to (re)define its national identity in line with their self-styled narrow worldviews. Arguably, a doctrinal shift in internal security policies would only provide a temporary respite, as witnessed in the past, but addressing the perennial question concerning Pakistan’s national identity is necessary for a long-term solution.

Without popular support, reversing the rising tide of extremism would remain an uphill task in Pakistan. In 2015, following the massacre of 153 schoolchildren and staff members in Peshawar by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a consensus, enshrined in a 20-point road map called the National Action Plan (NAP), was devised to fight extremism. However, the implementation on the NAP has dissipated in the last few years.

One of the WOT’s major lessons is that the kinetic capabilities are necessary, but not sufficient means to overcome extremism. A range of non-kinetic measures within the myriad local conflicts is equally important for devising holistic policy responses.

So far, Pakistan’s internal security policies have confronted extremist groups through kinetic measures. Now Pakistan should devise the much-needed non-kinetic approaches to address the root causes of extremism and radicalism.

The blowback of narratives

The security discourse that developed in the shadow of the WOT either treated extremism in Pakistan as an outcome of its alliance with the US or the negative spillover of the Afghan conflict. To be precise, Pakistan provided logistical support to the US and NATO forces stationed in Afghanistan and granted basing rights of the Shamsi and Shahbaz airbases to the US in Balochistan and Sindh provinces for drone operations.

During this period, domestic measures taken against extremism, such as stationing troops on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and madrassa reforms, in Pakistan were viewed as the war of necessity imposed by the US in return for the economic and security assistance. Every US “ do more” demand from Pakistan strengthened the local perception that the latter was fighting the former’s war along its northwestern borderlands.

Furthermore, the post-9/11 Western discourses, barring some exceptions, stereotypically viewed Pakistan as a security threat, an enabler and abettor, or worse, the sponsor of extremism. This cliched characterisation of Pakistan in the Western discourses undermined the efforts to evolve an indigenous security narrative against extremism.