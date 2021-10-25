Sudanese denouncing a military coup have protested into the night after troops rounded up civilian leaders, defying the soldiers who had earlier killed seven people and wounded 140 others when they opened fire, according to the Health Ministry.

Monday's military move by Sudan's top general to declare a state of emergency and dissolve PM Abdalla Hamdok's government –– one of several such takeovers in Africa this year –– sparked swift local outrage and international condemnation.

Sudan's main opposition coalition called for a peaceful escalation to overthrow the military takeover of government, saying that arrangements are under way to fill the streets with "unprecedented gatherings" of protesters.

The UN Security Council is expected to meet in an emergency closed-door session Tuesday to address the crisis in Sudan, diplomats told the AFP news agency.

The session was requested by Britain, Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, and the United States, the diplomats said. The UN has demanded the "immediate release" of the prime minister, while the US suspended $700 million in aid and urged the restoration of a civilian government.

READ MORE: A military coup: What is happening in Sudan?

Burning barricades

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's announcement in a televised address came after the armed forces detained government leaders that have been heading the transition to full civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al Bashir, in one of the world's least developed countries.

"To rectify the revolution's course, we have decided to declare a state of emergency nationwide... dissolve the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet," said Burhan.

Clashes erupted in the capital Khartoum after his speech, with the information ministry saying that soldiers had "fired live bullets on protesters rejecting the military coup outside the army headquarters."

"Civilian rule is the people's choice," demonstrators chanted.

Protesters waved flags and used rocks and tyres to create burning barricades, calling: "No to military rule".

The violence, largely centred outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, came after soldiers detained PM Hamdok, ministers in his government and civilian members of Sudan's ruling council, the information ministry said.

Internet services were cut across the country and roads into Khartoum shut before soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the Information Ministry said.

READ MORE: What are the main political dynamics behind Sudan’s latest military coup?

International condemnations

The power grab by the army was condemned by the international community, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who criticised the "unlawful detention" of Hamdok and other leaders.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing military coup d'etat in Khartoum and all actions that could jeopardize Sudan's political transition and stability," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The European Union, African Union, and Arab League also expressed concern, while the United States, which has been a key supporter of Sudan's transition, said it had suspended $700 million in aid.

"The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. He added that Washington had not been able to make contact with the detained prime minister.