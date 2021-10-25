Thousands of people took the streets in Sudan on Monday after the country’s military seized power in a coup earlier in the day.

Military leaders dissolved the transitional government and arrested the prime minister as well as a number of civilian ministers, further threatening the country’s precarious transition.

A joint military-civilian government has governed Sudan since 2019, after widespread protests led to the ouster of autocrat Omar Al Bashir, who had ruled the country for thirty years.

Dozens of people were killed in a military crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2019, failing to quell them and eventually leading to the power-sharing agreement.

The spark for those protests was a government decision to impose emergency austerity measures to avoid economic collapse. Cuts to wheat and fuel subsidies led to protests in the country’s east, which soon spread to the capital as the price of bread tripled.

The country’s battered economy has remained an unresolved issue and has continued to threaten the transition. High inflation and shortages of medicine, food and fuel have continued to plague the population, with the global economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbating the country’s economic woes.

The economy is “in many ways” key to the transition, according to Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group.

“The misery on the streets is deeply unpopular, and I think [military leaders] are about to find out just how popular they are,” Horner told TRT World.

The military announced on Monday general elections will be held in 2023, but protests continued on Monday evening, with at least three protesters killed and 80 wounded after security forces fired on crowds.

We examine the economic forces that led the country to this point.

Decades of crises

Already pummeled by years of mismanagement and sanctions, Sudan’s economy lost 75 percent of its oil revenue when resource-rich South Sudan gained independence in 2011. The Sudanese Pound plummeted against the dollar, while inflation and public debt rose.