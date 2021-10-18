A nationwide general strike has emptied the streets of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince with organisers denouncing the rapidly disintegrating security situation highlighted by the kidnapping of American and Canadian missionaries at the weekend.

The kidnapping of 17 adults and children by one of Haiti's brazen criminal gangs underlined the country's troubles following the assassination of president Jovenel Moise in July, with lawlessness mounting in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.

"It has been months since we appealed for help, and since we have had no security against kidnappings we have called for the population to suspend all activity," the president of Haiti's Association of Owners and Drivers, Changeux Mehu, told AFP news agency on Monday.

"The bandits are going too far. They kidnap, they rape women, they do whatever they want," he said. "Enough."

'It's as if we weren't living anymore'

In Port-au-Prince, shops, schools, and government buildings were shuttered, but schools were opened in several other towns around the country, local media said.

A few police vehicles circulated in the capital, sticking to the main roads, which were relatively quiet, although an AFP photographer reported a barricade of flaming tires in one street.

"It's as if we weren't living anymore," said Germain Joce Salvador, a young man in his twenties in the city centre.

"You can't go on, every day hearing that it's a loved one, a friend or someone else who is kidnapped."

'No one is safe'

Launched last week by business and professional groups in Port-au-Prince, the call for a strike took on additional resonance after the kidnapping Saturday by an armed gang of 16 Americans and one Canadian.

The missionaries work for US-based Christian Aid Ministries, which said in a statement that the group, which includes five children, was abducted east of the capital while returning from visiting an orphanage.

"The kidnapping of the Americans shows that no one is safe in the country," Mehu said.