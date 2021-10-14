Emissions across G20 countries are on the rise again, a new report found, making the Paris Agreement goal to keep global warming below 1.5°C a distant dream.

The yearly report by Climate Transparency, a global partnership of 16 climate think tanks and NGOs, is the world’s most comprehensive survey of G20 climate action and comes just over two weeks ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, where global leaders will attempt to forge a common strategy to face the climate emergency.

The report finds that after a period of decline during Covid-19 lockdowns, emissions are now rebounding across the world’s largest economies and, in some cases, rising above pre-pandemic levels. Argentina, China, India and Indonesia are all projected to exceed their 2019 emissions levels.

Energy-related emissions had decreased by 6 percent across G20 countries in 2020, but are projected to rebound by 4 percent in 2021. The group, which includes industrialised and emerging nations as well as the European Union, is collectively responsible for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

A not-so-green recovery

Despite promises of a “green recovery” dominating public debate across much of the G20, governments have continued to provide unconditional fossil fuel subsidies, with a total of $298 billion committed from January 2020 to August 2021. This is almost equal to the G20’s total green recovery allocation of $300 billion, which amounts to merely 2 percent of the $1.42 trillion governments have injected into their economies to keep businesses, workers and healthcare systems afloat.

“In spite of the huge green recovery rhetoric, generally recovery spend[ing] has been highly skewed towards fossil fuel-intensive sectors,” Angela Picciariello, a senior research officer at the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) and one of the report’s authors, told reporters ahead of the launch.

There are some silver linings, the report points out. Notably, the rise in the use of renewable energy, whose share in the energy mix has increased by 20 percent between 2015 and 2020. In the last five years, most G20 countries have also put in place some form of carbon pricing – a cost imposed on polluters to encourage them to reduce their emissions.