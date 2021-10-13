WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 134 Yemen rebels killed in recent strikes near Marib
Houthis warn they are “on the edges of” Marib as Saudi-led coalition says it targeted nine of the rebels’ military vehicles south of the city.
At least 134 Yemen rebels killed in recent strikes near Marib
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position in the fight against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. / Reuters
October 13, 2021

More than 130 Yemen rebels have been killed in Saudi-led coalition air strikes south of Marib, a flashpoint of the civil war.

Dozens of strikes were carried out in the Al Abdiya district of Marib province, targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. Marib city is the internationally recognised government's last outpost in northern Yemen.

"We targeted nine military vehicles of the Houthi militia in Abdiya, and their losses exceeded 134 members," said a coalition statement on Tuesday carried by official Saudi media.

Hundreds of Iran-backed Houthi rebels and military personnel have died since fighting for the strategically vital city flared anew last month.

The Houthis warned they were "on the edges of the city", in a video statement released on Tuesday.

Houthi push to take Marib

Rebel forces "today are on the edges of the city of Marib from several sides after defeating traitors and mercenaries... from several districts in Marib and liberating them completely," spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

Recommended

The latest toll comes just a day after the coalition announced the deaths of 156 rebels in similar strikes in Al Abdiyah. The rebels rarely announce casualties in their ranks.

The Houthis renewed their campaign to capture Marib last month. The resulting clashes and air strikes have left hundreds of rebels and loyalists dead.

On Sunday, six people died in a car-bombing that targeted a convoy carrying the governor of Aden, the government's provisional seat of power. He survived the attack.

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year war pitting the Shia rebels against the government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the conflict flared in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines