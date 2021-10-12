It is a sunny day in Akhunzada Kala village of Laghman, a province known for its lush green landscape in eastern Afghanistan around 150 kilometres away from Kabul.

Ghulam Omar, a retired colonel, lay down on the traditional charpoy under the berry trees in the middle of rice fields on one late September afternoon. He holds his Sony handy radio high as he is focused on listening to the news.

The radio program host is discussing the worsening economic situation in the country after the Taliban came into power. Other lingering issues such as the controversial appointment of the Kabul University chancellor and the alleged banning of girls’ education by the Taliban are also debated on the program.

As the news ended, he put the radio set under his pillow. He was already surrounded by people who were keen on having a follow-up discussion. I intervened and asked him what the Taliban’s takeover meant for him.

“The best thing about Taliban’s rule, so far, is that the ongoing conflict has reached an end,” he said with an optimistic smile on his face. “We were losing more than a hundred humans every day.”

Laghman has seen little development during the past 20 years of the US presence. Most people in the province remain poor.

Basic services such as education, healthcare, shelter, food and safe drinking water are still inaccessible by many households across the province.

The security situation in the eastern province has not improved much as the province was long contested with a strong Taliban presence. In the course of time, only two of the province's seven districts were reachable without major security risk.

I asked again if it makes him worried that the financial condition of the country is getting worse day by day since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

“It is going to affect everyone,” he responded.

“They (Taliban) will have to work together with all Afghans to ensure international support to the new government.”

He emphasized that the Taliban will be able to run the government and help the people of Afghanistan only if donor countries continue to provide financial support. “If the Taliban cannot convince the assisting countries, they will be sidelined by the world once again.”

If this happens, he says, “they (Taliban) will not be able to pay the salary of their own fighters”.

Gul Hussain, a 38-year-old farmer from the neighbouring Lara Mora village, called me for a cup of tea as he began to work in his field. I sat down on the edge of his farm and watched him collect ladyfingers from the field.

I asked him if the vegetables make a good income. “It is not much,” he said. “The work I put in growing the vegetables goes wasted sometimes.”

Often, the crops don’t even cover the expenses.

It is the vegetable season in Laghman. The income from selling vegetables in Gul Hussain’s fields is enough only for his day-to-day expenses because the prices of vegetables are quite low.

There is no market for vegetables. Thus, the farmer makes the least benefit from it.

“I don’t take the vegetables to Kabul because they cannot make adequate money to cover the vehicle’s rent and other expenses,” Gul Hussain told TRT World.

The frustrated farmer has started construction work at his family house after he got separated from his brothers. However, he currently doesn’t have the money to complete the construction work.