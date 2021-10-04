A report on sex abuse by Roman Catholic clergymen in France is set to say there have been an estimated 216,000 victims since 1950, a survivor who contributed to the dossier said ahead of its publication.

An independent commission spent more than 2-1/2 years investigating sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in the country over the past seven decades. It is set to present its findings at 9 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday.

In the run-up to the release of its findings, Commission head Jean-Marc Sauve said about 3,000 paedophile priests and clerics abused minors over the period and called that number a conservative estimate.

Olivier Savignac, who was sexually abused by a priest in 1993, at the age of 13, has contributed to the report as a victims' representative and has seen large parts of the document. He said victims ought to be properly compensated.

"We can see how systemic it was ... with an estimated number of 216,000 victims," Savignac told Reuters news agency, quoting the report and adding that the Church could not have ignored something of that magnitude.

"It's an earthquake, a hurricane, a tsunami ... when you see these numbers, it's so damning that no one can stay in denial, whether the Catholic Church or society as a whole," said Savignac, who has set up a victims' association, Parler et Revivre (Speak and Live again).

"It's a report about the systemic phenomenon of 'pedophile criminals' in the ranks of the Catholic Church."

Savignac said: "The number of 3,000 means that all the bishops knew about it, almost all of them, 3000, it means that generations of aggressors were allowed to carry on with it and if we put it in relation with the figure of 216,000 which is the number of victims, that is devastating, because the ratio between 216,000 and 3000, it's one aggressor for 70 victims."

"That is terrifying for the French society, for the Catholic Church."

Church waits for report

Reuters has not been given access to the report ahead of its publication and could not independently verify its content.

A spokesperson for the Church said they would not comment before it is published.

The independent commission could not be reached for comment.