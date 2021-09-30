I don’t like being in a dark room. It makes me anxious and, as a reflex, I cover my ears. The sound of grenade explosions and a musty smell fills my mind. I picture myself as a little girl sitting in my father's lap with his palms covering my ears; my mother, sitting next to us, holding my two younger brothers tightly as they cry out loudly.

But the sound of bombs coming from outside is deafening. We can barely hear each other screaming.

As I am jolted back to reality, I remember we weren't allowed to play outside after that day. My parents started looking scrawny, and more family members came to stay in our unfinished, mouldy basement.

All I could comprehend as a child was that there were some neighbours who wanted us gone from our city because of our religion.

A couple of weeks later my mum asked me to pack some clothes in my new backpack. I was supposed to start school that autumn and the backpack was a gift from my father that I planned to keep in a nylon cover until the first day of school. I refused and left the backpack hidden in my room. I put two shirts and one pair of pants in a plastic bag.

One day in May 1992, when the morning was unusually warm for spring, my mother, my brothers and I left Sarajevo with the last train. My father stayed back in Bosnia and visited us in Ljubljana just a couple of times, escaping the city under siege using a tunnel.

I didn’t return to Sarajevo for years, never saw my backpack again and that autumn started a school for refugees far away from my friends who stayed in the dark.

The sudden change and the fact that I didn’t know where my father is made me extremely quiet and I almost completely stopped talking.

On my first day of school, I barely said my name in front of thirty or so children from different parts of Bosnia.

All refugees like me, all wearing the same shoes and similar clothes picked up from the Red Cross. Most of them were confused like me and our teacher Mira, a refugee herself, would try to cheer us up with stories about Bosnia’s mountains and rivers. At times, she would sing to us, too.

The feeling of uncertainty, the fear of what will happen next, the racing thoughts exhausted me almost all the time. My childhood dreams appeared far away, somewhere tucked away in my home, Sarajevo.

The departure from home, the trauma of losing everything you hold dear, turned me into a recluse. I refused to grow attached to people or things or places because I felt I might have to leave any time.

Other children in my classroom felt the same but eventually, we accepted our reality and started to talk to each other again.

Every few days someone new would come or someone would leave. The chairs were never empty. I remember when my friend Amra left for Canada. I cried myself to sleep for weeks.

My country is still reeling

I would hide all my troubles from my mother who already had too much on her plate.

She started working in a refugee centre in Ljubljana and I would go there every day after school.

Hundreds of people, mostly women and children, arrived there in ones and twos or in large groups almost every day.

Many of them came empty-handed, leaving behind everything they owned, and I vividly remember their scared faces.