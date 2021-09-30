The new statements by President Erdogan about Turkey-US relations are still echoing.

In most of my articles, I have stated that President Biden, since he took office on January 20, would act distant toward Ankara, and there would not be a healthy ending in Afghanistan. Neither support to the YPG-PKK terror group nor the patriot crisis, which started with President Obama's second term, has been resolved since then.

Consequently, criticism of the White House administrations against Turkey regarding Pastor Brunson and human rights gradually increased, and the problem of trust became even more crucial. The bilateral relations between President Trump and President Erdogan were not expected during President Biden's administration.

Unfortunately, we have witnessed Turkey's perception in the US Congress has gotten worse and worse over the last eight years. While the number of members in the Turkish friendship group in Congress was 150 in the past, now it is down to 84. Congress has passed most bills against Turkey, and this damages Turkey-US relations even further. We can say that the active and united anti-Turkish groups are one of the reasons for the US to move further away from Turkey.

President Erdogan's statements made after the UN General Assembly summit, as well as his television interview with CBS, signalled that US relations would deteriorate: "I hope that we as two NATO countries will act in a friendly, not hostile manner towards each other. But as two NATO countries, the current trajectory is not good. Unfortunately, the point that we have reached in my relations with the United States in my nearly 19 years as Prime Minister and as President is not at a good point."

It should be noted that Erdogan said, "I have worked well with George W Bush, Mr Obama, and Mr Trump, but I cannot say that for Mr Biden." President Erdogan's statements of "We will continue the acquisitions of new S-400 systems" and "the US will pay the price in Afghanistan" are the other facts indicating the relapsing bilateral relations.

Even if Turkey emphasises that it wants to cooperate with the US in Afghanistan, we can also interpret the US carrying out all logistics through Qatar as indicating a lack of desire to work directly with Turkey. With the US leaving Afghanistan altogether, we know that they will follow a foreign policy in Afghanistan only as an observer and will fight terrorism in the region with remote air operations if necessary.

Washington is also closely following the Erdogan–Putin meeting. I want to note that the US will enforce new sanctions without delay within the scope of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) as a result of new defence deals made between Turkey and Russia and the continuation of S-400 acquisitions.

President Erdogan's clear statement of acquiring new S-400s also raises the possibility that Ankara is prepared for the new steps to be taken by the US. However, we also have to remember that heavy sanctions may cause some fluctuations in the Turkish economy.

While it is desirable to solve the unresolved problems in Turkey-US relations with a bilateral dialogue, the increase in tensions benefits many anti-Turkish groups, especially Russia, China, and Iran.

I frankly think that the silence of other NATO allies should also be noted separately. At the same time, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the two NATO Allies should pave the way to solve problems.