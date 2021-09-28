Taliban's acting justice minister has vowed to replace the Islamic Republic's constitution with monarchy-era legislation from the 20th century.

Abdul Hakim Sharaey made the announcement in a meeting with China's ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu, according to a statement on the Facebook page of the Justice Ministry on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Emirate (Afghanistan under Taliban rule) will implement the constitutional law of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah for a temporary period without any content that contradicts Islamic law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate," said the statement.

READ MORE: Can the Taliban 'really' give the Afghan woman her Islamic rights?

Sharaey also said that laws and international treaties that are not "against Islam and the Taliban government" and principles would be respected by the group, it said.

It added the Chinese diplomat assured the Taliban leader that Beijing wanted to maintain diplomatic relations with the group and help lift sanctions and that during the meeting Sharaey emphasised that the group wants to establish “good and friendly” relations with the world.

The 1964 Shah-era Constitution was previously re-enacted during the interim government following the fall of the Taliban's first regime in 2001 before the country adopted a new Constitution in 2004.