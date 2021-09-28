It appears like a meticulously crafted high angle shot from a Hollywood flick.

A motorized rickshaw enters the frame from the left, a man, dressed in white, appears from the right with another in black at his heels.

The one in black takes aim at the occipital lobe of the man in front, fires, turns his back to the surveillance camera and runs while – simultaneously – a pick-up van steers past the convulsing victim, Arshid Ahmad Meer, a junior police inspector in his mid-twenties.

He died on September 13.

Within a week another constable Bantoo Ji Sharma was killed in central Kashmir, pushing the death toll of security forces (SFs) to twenty in 2021.

Considering that the average number of SFs – with state police, central paramilitary forces and army personnel – killed in the last five years (2016-2020) was 79, the year has not been as edgy for the forces as the earlier ones.

“There is neither a surge in killing nor is it alarming,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Vijay Kumar messaged TRT World.

Yet the trend is troubling.

“A different trend certainly is emerging this year. All policemen killed by the terrorists were unarmed. An inspector was going to offer evening prayer in the nearby mosque, one was playing volleyball and another was on leave,” said Mr Kumar.

The police chief has an explanation for the fresh spurt in violence.

“The police have been maintaining law and order situations professionally. Not a single civilian has been killed while handling situations since August 05, 2019 (when the special status and statehood of J&K was revoked). Even after the death of the separatist leader SAS Geelani, the maintenance of law and order was outstanding. The public appreciated the police,” said the chief.

It frustrated the militants, he argued.

“Therefore terrorists have targeted innocent and unarmed policemen to demoralise the force,” said Mr Kumar.

US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is another concern for India’s security establishment.

Last time – in 1989 – after the Soviet withdrawal, about 200 Afghan fighters assembled in Kashmir valley and the number of foreign fighters were believed to be about 400, the New York Times reported.

In 2021, 250-300 militants are trained and “ready for launching into Jammu and Kashmir,” on the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan controlled areas of J & K, said Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of Police (DGP).

A former DGP, Kuldeep Khoda told TRT World that there is “some” concern for India in the valley.

“In the wake of the Afghanistan situation, plenty of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (outlawed terrorist outfits in India) cadres are getting released in the war-torn country. Many of them are working with the Afghan Taliban. Presumably, they will be retrained, remodelled and re-equipped by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and sent to Kashmir,” said Mr Khoda.

Mr Khoda argued, the grooming of the militants in Pakistan would witness “a spurt in terror activity” if not immediately then over the months.

“We have already witnessed infiltration attempts and encounters in Rajouri and Poonch sector of Jammu which were brought under control since 2005-06.”

In fact, the situation was so comfortable in Poonch that the Indian army allowed this correspondent to roam around in the hilly tract between India-Pakistan on the LoC in 2008 for nearly a day to write on the plight of the people who lost their limbs to land mines.

“However, unlike in 1990, when we were on the back foot, ISI will not be able to trouble us as the situation has changed on ground,” Mr Khoda said.

Pakistan’s intelligence agency could not be accessed to comment on the observation.

A spike in recruitment from the valley is not reported as yet.

“In 2020, the total recruitment of militants in J&K was 167, while it is 88 so far. We have not registered fresh recruitment of the youth in the ranks of the militants after the Taliban take over. The total number of terrorists is approximately 190,” said Mr Kumar.

Approximately 25 percent of the militants were neutralised within “one to three months” of recruitment, denying an opportunity to settle down.

Nonetheless, the police are the most vulnerable among the forces.

They are engaged in day to day maintenance of public amenities – like the traffic – and concurrently assigned to gather local intelligence. They neither reside in a secured compound – like the army or the central forces – nor do they move in companies.

“In case of an operation, the police are at the forefront as they know the terrain and the people, while the army provides the firepower and the central paramilitaries form the outer cordon to increase the thrust of the operation,” said Mr Khoda.

Thus, with a spurt in militancy, more policemen are targeted, the former DGP said.

‘Indescribable silence’

A veteran journalist, Pushp Saraf, originally a resident of Jammu, argued that the “indescribable silence in the valley is a matter of concern.”

“The people are not vocal. Militant and separatist leaders are behind the bars. However, the leaders of the mainstream political parties – Mehbooba Mufti or Omar Abdullah – have been speaking lately. The pressure on them has apparently eased,” said Mr Saraf, a keen J&K observer.